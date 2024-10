ORLANDO, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $10.8 million sale of Turkey Lake Plaza, a retail center located at 7858 Turkey Lake Road in Orlando. Built in 2010, the property totals 19,719 square feet. Turkey Lake Plaza was leased to 12 tenants at the time of sale, including Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ. Tarek Chbeir of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer, a local investor, in the transaction. The seller was also not disclosed.