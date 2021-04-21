Marcus & Millichap Arranges $10.9M Sale of Apartment Complex in Maplewood, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

MAPLEWOOD, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Sibley Cove in Maplewood for $10.9 million. The apartment complex features 81 units. Chris Collins, Evan Miller and Seth Barnett of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The team also secured and represented the buyer, a Twin Cities-based limited liability company.