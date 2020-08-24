Marcus & Millichap Arranges $10.9M Sale of Three Multifamily Assets in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of three multifamily assets totaling 66 units in Jersey City, a western suburb of New York City. The sales price was roughly $10.9 million, or $171,000 per unit. Fahri Ozturk, Richard Gatto and David Ferber of Marcus & Millichap handled the transaction. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.