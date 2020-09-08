REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $10M Sale of Multifamily Property in Martinsburg, West Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, West Virginia

Elmtree Townhouse Apartments is situated at 125 Winslow Drive, four miles north of downtown Martinsburg and five miles from the West Virginia-Maryland border.

MARTINSBURG, W.VA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $10 million sale of Elmtree Townhouse Apartments, a 97-unit multifamily community in Martinsburg. The property, which is two stories tall and was built in 2006, offers two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The asset is situated at 125 Winslow Drive, four miles north of downtown Martinsburg and five miles from the West Virginia-Maryland border. Marcus & Millichap’s Dana Newton and Mike Maxwell, along with the firm’s broker of record Francis McGuire, represented both the buyer and seller, undisclosed private investors, in the transaction.

