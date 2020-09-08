Marcus & Millichap Arranges $10M Sale of Multifamily Property in Martinsburg, West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, W.VA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $10 million sale of Elmtree Townhouse Apartments, a 97-unit multifamily community in Martinsburg. The property, which is two stories tall and was built in 2006, offers two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The asset is situated at 125 Winslow Drive, four miles north of downtown Martinsburg and five miles from the West Virginia-Maryland border. Marcus & Millichap’s Dana Newton and Mike Maxwell, along with the firm’s broker of record Francis McGuire, represented both the buyer and seller, undisclosed private investors, in the transaction.