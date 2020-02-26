Marcus & Millichap Arranges $11.2M Sale of Retail Property in Camden, South Carolina

River Oaks Shopping Center was leased to eight tenants at the time of sale, including Hobby Lobby, Marshall’s, Big Lots and Five Below.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $11.2 million sale of River Oaks Shopping Center, a 146,790-square-foot retail property in Camden. The property was leased to eight tenants at the time of sale, including Hobby Lobby, Marshall’s, Big Lots and Five Below. Zach Taylor of Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group represented both the buyer, Center Acquisition Corp., and the seller, BMS Camden Associates LLC, in the transaction. Taylor said the buyer is a private, out-of-state investor was attracted to the project because of the national tenants, new long-term leases, new construction and attractive interest rates for acquisition financing. River Oaks Shopping Center is situated at 2235 W. Dekalb St., three miles west of downtown Camden and 32 miles northeast of downtown Columbia.