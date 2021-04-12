Marcus & Millichap Arranges $11.3M Sale of Miami Beach Property Leased to 7-Eleven

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $11.3 million sale of a 4,370-square-foot retail property leased to 7-Eleven in Miami Beach. Alejandro D’Alba and Scott Sandelin of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust known as Armando’s Service Station, Inc. (dba 7/11 Store). The buyer was Power Petroleum Inc, a fuel supplier based in South Florida that distributes multiple brands.

The 7-Eleven convenience store is located on 6348 Collins Ave. and has been operating at this location since 2009. The property has a parking lot size of 20,740 square feet.