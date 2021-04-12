REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $11.3M Sale of Miami Beach Property Leased to 7-Eleven

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

7-11

The 7-Eleven convenience store is located on 6348 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach, Fla. and has been operating at this location since 2009.

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $11.3 million sale of a 4,370-square-foot retail property leased to 7-Eleven in Miami Beach. Alejandro D’Alba and Scott Sandelin of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust known as Armando’s Service Station, Inc. (dba 7/11 Store). The buyer was Power Petroleum Inc, a fuel supplier based in South Florida that distributes multiple brands.

The 7-Eleven convenience store is located on 6348 Collins Ave. and has been operating at this location since 2009. The property has a parking lot size of 20,740 square feet.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  