REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $11.5M Sale of Retail Center in Temple, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

TEMPLE, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $11.5 million sale of a 21,850-square-foot retail center in the eastern Pennsylvania city of Temple. The newly built property is situated on 3.2 acres and houses tenants such as Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread, Mod Pizza and Visions Credit Union. Derrick Dougherty and Mark Krantz of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, and procured the buyer, a 1031 exchange investor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  