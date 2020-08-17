Marcus & Millichap Arranges $11.5M Sale of Retail Center in Temple, Pennsylvania

TEMPLE, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $11.5 million sale of a 21,850-square-foot retail center in the eastern Pennsylvania city of Temple. The newly built property is situated on 3.2 acres and houses tenants such as Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread, Mod Pizza and Visions Credit Union. Derrick Dougherty and Mark Krantz of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, and procured the buyer, a 1031 exchange investor.