Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Built in 2001 and 2002, the three apartment communities in Baton Rouge total 248 units.
AcquisitionsLouisianaMultifamilySoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $11.6M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

by John Nelson

BATON ROUGE, LA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $11.6 million sale of a three-property multifamily portfolio in Baton Rouge. The 248-unit portfolio includes Howell Place located at 4150 72nd Ave., Pelican Bay at 2121 Lobdell Blvd. and Pirates Bend at 8165 Plank Road. John Hamilton, Chris Shaheen, Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an entity doing business as 2121 Lobdell LLC, and procured the buyer, Granite Pelican Bay LLC.

Built in 2001 and 2002, the apartment communities are located just south of Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport and four miles north of downtown. Each property consists of a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans.

You may also like

Walmart to Shutter All 51 Walmart Health Centers,...

Coro Realty to Develop Four Self-Storage Facilities in...

SRS Brokers $4.6M Sale of New Strip Retail...

Continental Realty Corp. Signs Crunch Fitness to 30,973...

Hillwood Acquires 383,000 SF Office Park Near DFW...

Rise48 Equity Buys 288-Unit Apartment Community in Haltom...

Realterm Acquires Industrial Outdoor Storage Site in El...

Phorcys Capital Partners Acquires 160-Unit Assisted Living Community...

Kiser Group Brokers $4M Sale of Multifamily Property...