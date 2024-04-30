Marcus & Millichap Arranges $11.6M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, LA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $11.6 million sale of a three-property multifamily portfolio in Baton Rouge. The 248-unit portfolio includes Howell Place located at 4150 72nd Ave., Pelican Bay at 2121 Lobdell Blvd. and Pirates Bend at 8165 Plank Road. John Hamilton, Chris Shaheen, Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an entity doing business as 2121 Lobdell LLC, and procured the buyer, Granite Pelican Bay LLC.

Built in 2001 and 2002, the apartment communities are located just south of Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport and four miles north of downtown. Each property consists of a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans.