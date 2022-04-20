Marcus & Millichap Arranges $11M Sale of Doral Park Centre in Metro Miami

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Built in 2017, Doral Park Centre is a seven-suite property that was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including 5.11 Tactical Miami, PANNA New Latino Food and Ohana Sushi.

DORAL, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Doral Park Centre, a 13,925-square-foot retail strip center in Doral. The property sold for $11 million, or $789.72 per square foot. Edward Romo and Scott Sandelin of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an affiliate of IRAS Group, a Miami-based real estate investment firm. Kristina Filippone of First City Realty Partners Inc. procured the undisclosed buyer.

Built in 2017, Doral Park Centre is a seven-suite property that was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including 5.11 Tactical Miami, PANNA New Latino Food, Ohana Sushi, 107 Beauty Bar & Spa and CKO Kickboxing. Located at 3887 NW 107th Ave., the property is situated 10 miles from Miami International Airport.