REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $11M Sale of Doral Park Centre in Metro Miami

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Doral Park Centre

Built in 2017, Doral Park Centre is a seven-suite property that was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including 5.11 Tactical Miami, PANNA New Latino Food and Ohana Sushi.

DORAL, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Doral Park Centre, a 13,925-square-foot retail strip center in Doral. The property sold for $11 million, or $789.72 per square foot. Edward Romo and Scott Sandelin of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an affiliate of IRAS Group, a Miami-based real estate investment firm. Kristina Filippone of First City Realty Partners Inc. procured the undisclosed buyer.

Built in 2017, Doral Park Centre is a seven-suite property that was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including 5.11 Tactical Miami, PANNA New Latino Food, Ohana Sushi, 107 Beauty Bar & Spa and CKO Kickboxing. Located at 3887 NW 107th Ave., the property is situated 10 miles from Miami International Airport.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  