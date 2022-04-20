Marcus & Millichap Arranges $11M Sale of Doral Park Centre in Metro Miami
DORAL, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Doral Park Centre, a 13,925-square-foot retail strip center in Doral. The property sold for $11 million, or $789.72 per square foot. Edward Romo and Scott Sandelin of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an affiliate of IRAS Group, a Miami-based real estate investment firm. Kristina Filippone of First City Realty Partners Inc. procured the undisclosed buyer.
Built in 2017, Doral Park Centre is a seven-suite property that was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including 5.11 Tactical Miami, PANNA New Latino Food, Ohana Sushi, 107 Beauty Bar & Spa and CKO Kickboxing. Located at 3887 NW 107th Ave., the property is situated 10 miles from Miami International Airport.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.