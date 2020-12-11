REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $11M Sale of Shopping Center in Schaumburg, Illinois

The two-tenant property spans 130,105 square feet.

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 130,105-square-foot shopping center in Schaumburg for $11 million. The property is home to PGA Tour Superstore and XSport Fitness. It is located at 1317-1321 E. Golf Road. Sean Sharko, Austin Weisenbeck and Adrian Mendoza of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a trust. The team also secured and represented the buyer, a Chicago-based limited liability company completing a 1031 exchange.

