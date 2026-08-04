Tuesday, August 4, 2026
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AcquisitionsAffordable HousingCaliforniaMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $12.5M Sale of Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Southern California

by Taylor Williams

LA MESA, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $12.5 million sale of Guava Gardens, an affordable seniors housing community in La Mesa, located in San Diego County. Los Angeles-based Positive Investments was the buyer. 

Built in 1986, the property totals 81 units, with 40 studio apartments and 41 one-bedroom apartments. Residences are reserved for seniors age 62 and older. Amenities at the community include a pool, spa, recreation room, outdoor gathering areas, laundry facilities and dedicated parking. 

Christopher Zorbas, Graeme Henderson and Austin Huffman of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. 

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