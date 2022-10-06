REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $12.6M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Building in Oshkosh, Wisconsin

The Brio Building features 60 apartment units and 10,000 square feet of retail space that is leased to a grocery store.

OSHKOSH, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $12.6 million loan for the refinancing of The Brio Building in Oshkosh. The newly developed project features 60 apartment units and 10,000 square feet of retail space that is fully leased to a community-owned grocery store. Robert Bhat of MMCC arranged the Fannie Mae loan, which features a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio, a fixed interest rate of 4.8 percent for 10 years, five years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule.

