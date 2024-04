FORT MYERS, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $13.2 million sale of a medical office property located at 13813 Metro Parkway in Fort Myers. Constructed in 2006, the building totals 38,404 square feet.

Alex Sacks, Brett Rodgers and Frank Roti of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private limited liability partnership, in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.