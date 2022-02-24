Marcus & Millichap Arranges $14.2M Sale of Multifamily Property in Chesapeake, Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, VA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Marina Point Apartments, a 104-unit multifamily property in Chesapeake. Annapolis, Md.-based MRKT Realty LLC purchased the property for $14.2 million. Altay Uzun, Justin Ferguson, Theo Jolley and David Chae of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an undisclosed joint venture headed by Phil Capron.

Built in 1965 and situated on 7.8 acres, Marina Point features 13 buildings and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Each unit features hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Community amenities include package services, a playground, maintenance onsite, property manager onsite, picnic area and boat docks.

Located at 1301 Canal Drive, the property is situated near the Elizabeth River, as well as retailers such as 7-Eleven and Walgreens. The property is also located 10.4 miles from Norfolk State University and 17.1 miles from Norfolk International Airport.