Marcus & Millichap Arranges $14M Sale of Multifamily Building in West New York, New Jersey

WEST NEW YORK, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $14 million sale of Jaclyn 40, a 40-unit multifamily building in West New York, New Jersey. Located at 5817 Jefferson Ave., the 36,000-square-foot property offers convenient access to Manhattan, Newark Airport and multiple rail stations. Fahri Ozturk, Richard Gatto and Joseph Belgiovine of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private owner, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, another private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.

