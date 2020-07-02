Marcus & Millichap Arranges $15.3M Sale of Retail, Office Portfolio in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania, Retail

PHILADELPHIA — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $15.3 million sale of The Parkside Portfolio, a collection of retail and office buildings totaling 78,194 square feet in the West Parkside neighborhood of Philadelphia. The buildings are located at 5050, 4946, 4952-64 Parkside Ave. and are leased to national anchor tenants including Davita, Santander Bank and Goodwill. The office portion of the portfolio was fully leased to homecare, government and local professional tenants. Derrick Dougherty and Scott Woodard of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Rockland Capital, in the transaction. The team also represented the buyer, The Leser Group.