Marcus & Millichap Arranges $16.9M Sale of North Charleston Office Building

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of North Rhett Executive Center, a 64,800-square-foot office building located at 5617 N. Rhett Ave. in North Charleston. An out-of-state buyer purchased the building for $16.9 million. Ani Paulson and Pearce Vogler of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Built in 2008 near the Joint Base Charleston and Charleston International Airport, North Rhett Executive Center is anchored by the Department of Defense.