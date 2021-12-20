REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $17.1M Sale of Multifamily Property in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of The Erikson in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood for $17.1 million. The 36-unit multifamily property is located at 3728 N. Lake Shore Drive. Residents have access to 36 parking spaces and a rooftop deck. Kyle Stengle of Marcus & Millichap arranged the sale. Buyer and seller information was not provided.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  