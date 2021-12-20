Marcus & Millichap Arranges $17.1M Sale of Multifamily Property in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of The Erikson in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood for $17.1 million. The 36-unit multifamily property is located at 3728 N. Lake Shore Drive. Residents have access to 36 parking spaces and a rooftop deck. Kyle Stengle of Marcus & Millichap arranged the sale. Buyer and seller information was not provided.