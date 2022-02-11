Marcus & Millichap Arranges $17.5M Sale of Industrial Property in Wausau, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

WAUSAU, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $17.5 million sale of a 500,000-square-foot industrial property in the central Wisconsin city of Wausau. Located at 500 N. 72nd Ave., the building has served as a Midwest distribution center for Footlocker since its construction in 2001. Christian Hlavinka and Jon Rauh of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a partnership. The duo also secured the buyer, a private investor.