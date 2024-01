MIAMI — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $17.7 million sale of a Days Inn hotel located at 7250 N.W. 11th St. in Miami. The 103-room hotel, which includes an onsite Beat Culture Brewery & Restaurant, is situated on the campus of Miami International Airport. Leo Reilly and Robert Hunter of Marcus & Millichap’s Fort Lauderdale office represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The team also procured the Massachusetts-based buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.