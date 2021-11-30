Marcus & Millichap Arranges $17M Sale of Industrial Building in Carey, Ohio

CAREY, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $17 million sale of a 237,155-square-foot industrial building in Carey, about 60 miles south of Toledo. Hanon Systems, a South Korean-based manufacturer of automotive HVAC and cooling systems, fully occupies the facility, which is located at 581 Arrowhead Drive. Joshua Baker, Erin Patton, Craig Fuller and Scott Wiles of Marcus & Millichap’s Patton Wiles Fuller Group represented the seller. The buyer and seller information were not provided.