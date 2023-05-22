Monday, May 22, 2023
Marcus & Millichap Arranges $18.1M Sale of Retail Center in Glenview, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

GLENVIEW, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 75,649-square-foot retail center in the Chicago suburb of Glenview for $18.1 million. Anchored by Advocate Medical, the property is 97 percent leased, with 21 of the tenants operating at the center for 16 to 30 years. Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor based in Chicagoland. Adrian Mendoza of Marcus & Millichap secured and represented the buyer, a Chicagoland-based limited liability company.

