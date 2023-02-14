REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $18.2M Sale of Hotel in Treasure Island, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

Treasure Bay Resort & Marina is an 83-room hotel located at 11125 Gulf Blvd. in Treasure Island, Fla.

TREASURE ISLAND, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Treasure Bay Resort & Marina, an 83-room hotel located at 11125 Gulf Blvd. in Treasure Island, part of the Tampa Bay metro area. Ben Mallah, a private investor, purchased the hotel for $18.2 million in an all-cash transaction. Ahmed Kabani and Kian McLean of Marcus & Millichap’s Miami office represented the seller in the deal. Treasure Bay Resort features a hurricane-resistant exterior, pool, Jacuzzi and a marina.





