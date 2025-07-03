Marcus & Millichap Arranges $18.3M Sale of Terra Oceanside Apartment Complex in California

OCEANSIDE, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Terra Oceanside, a multifamily property in Oceanside. A personal trust sold the asset to a limited liability company for $18.3 million.

Located at 3964 and 3970 Waring Road, Terra Oceanside offers 62 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with patios or balconies, vinyl flooring, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include an onsite management office, laundry facilities, a fitness center, built-in barbecues and ample covered and uncovered parking spaces.

Tyler Leeson, Drew Holden and Matthew Kipp of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, while Holden, Kipp, Leeson and David Yeh of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer in the transaction.