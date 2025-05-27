Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1953-Via-Reggio-Ct-San-Jose-CA
Lakewood Court Apartments in San Jose, Calif., offers 48 apartments.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $18.9M Sale of Apartment Community in San Jose, California

by Amy Works

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Lakewood Court Apartments, a 48-unit multifamily property in San Jose. A private investor sold the property to an undisclosed buyer for $18.9 million. Adam Levin, Robert Johnston, Eymon Binesh and Mark Kis of Levin Johnston of Marcus & Millichap handled the transaction, including sourcing the buyer.

Built in 1989 on 1.6 acres, Lakewood Court Apartments features 22 one-bedroom/one-bath units, four one-bedroom/one-bath lofts, 12 two-bedroom/one-bathroom units and six two-bedroom/two-bath units. In-unit amenities include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, fireplaces, walk-in closets, balconies, patios and porches. The community includes a pool, spa, rooftop terrace and laundry facilities. Lakewood Court Apartments is located at 1953 Via Reggio Court.

You may also like

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 210-Unit Mixed-Income Multifamily...

BH Properties Buys 110,669 SF Office, R&D Building...

Pinnacle Real Estate Brokers Sale of Two-Property Liquor...

Skender Breaks Ground on $19M Ardalan Plaza Building...

MAG Capital Partners Acquires 102,284 SF Manufacturing Facility...

DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International Arranges Sale of 48,005 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.2M Sale of Chipotle-Occupied...

CBRE Arranges $28.5M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project...

Hunter Hotel Advisors Negotiates Sale of 133-Room Hampton...