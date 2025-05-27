Marcus & Millichap Arranges $18.9M Sale of Apartment Community in San Jose, California

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Lakewood Court Apartments, a 48-unit multifamily property in San Jose. A private investor sold the property to an undisclosed buyer for $18.9 million. Adam Levin, Robert Johnston, Eymon Binesh and Mark Kis of Levin Johnston of Marcus & Millichap handled the transaction, including sourcing the buyer.

Built in 1989 on 1.6 acres, Lakewood Court Apartments features 22 one-bedroom/one-bath units, four one-bedroom/one-bath lofts, 12 two-bedroom/one-bathroom units and six two-bedroom/two-bath units. In-unit amenities include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, fireplaces, walk-in closets, balconies, patios and porches. The community includes a pool, spa, rooftop terrace and laundry facilities. Lakewood Court Apartments is located at 1953 Via Reggio Court.