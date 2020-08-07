REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $19.1M Sale of Multifamily Community in D.C.

Posted on by in Acquisitions, District of Columbia, Multifamily, Southeast

Griffin Apartments at Petworth Metro is situated at 3801 Georgia Ave. NW, one block from the Petworth Metro Station and three miles north of downtown Washington, D.C. (Image courtesy of CoStar Group)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $19.1 million sale of Griffin Apartments at Petworth Metro, a 49-unit multifamily community in Washington, D.C.’s Petworth neighborhood. The property, which was built in 2011, offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include bike storage, an Amazon Hub package delivery system and 24-hour maintenance services. The property is situated at 3801 Georgia Ave. NW, one block from the Petworth Metro Station and three miles north of downtown D.C. Christian Barreiro and Marty Zupancic of Marcus & Millichap brokered the transaction between the seller, Donatelli Development, and the buyer, Virginia-based Viking Capital.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  