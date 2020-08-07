Marcus & Millichap Arranges $19.1M Sale of Multifamily Community in D.C.

Griffin Apartments at Petworth Metro is situated at 3801 Georgia Ave. NW, one block from the Petworth Metro Station and three miles north of downtown Washington, D.C. (Image courtesy of CoStar Group)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $19.1 million sale of Griffin Apartments at Petworth Metro, a 49-unit multifamily community in Washington, D.C.’s Petworth neighborhood. The property, which was built in 2011, offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include bike storage, an Amazon Hub package delivery system and 24-hour maintenance services. The property is situated at 3801 Georgia Ave. NW, one block from the Petworth Metro Station and three miles north of downtown D.C. Christian Barreiro and Marty Zupancic of Marcus & Millichap brokered the transaction between the seller, Donatelli Development, and the buyer, Virginia-based Viking Capital.