Marcus & Millichap Arranges $19.2M Sale of Industrial, Self-Storage Property in West Caldwell, New Jersey

The property is located at 670 Passaic Ave.

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $19.2 million sale of an industrial and self-storage facility in West Caldwell, western suburb of New York City. Located at 670 Passaic Ave., the property features 67,000 square feet of industrial space and 41,000 square feet of self-storage space across 760 units. Alan Cafiero, Ben Sgambati and Nicholas Bocchi of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The team also represented the buyer, a local private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.