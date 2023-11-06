Monday, November 6, 2023
Located in Tolleson, Ariz., Harmony at Hurley Farms features 128 apartments.
Marcus & Millichap Arranges $19.3M Refinancing for Harmony at Hurley Farms Apartments in Tolleson, Arizona

by Amy Works

TOLLESON, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. (MMCC) has arranged a $19.3 million refinancing for Harmony at Hurley Farms, an apartment community in Tolleson, a western suburb of Phoenix.

Tyler Waller of MMCC’s Phoenix office secured the financing. Terms of the loan include a five-year term, fixed rate of 6.41 percent, interest-only payments, loan-to-value ratio of 60 percent and 30-year amortization schedule.

Located at 2929 S. 91st Ave., Harmony at Hurley Farms features 128 apartments and was 70 percent occupied at the time of financing.

