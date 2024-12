TRUCKEE, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has secured $19.4 million in financing for the acquisition of a self-storage facility in Truckee. Joel Westle of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s San Francisco office arranged the 10-year loan on behalf of Airport Self Storage. The 54,000-square-foot property is located at 11999 Highway 267 near the Truckee Tahoe Airport.