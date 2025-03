RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged a $19 million loan through its affiliate, BA Debt Fund LLC, to refinance a shopping center located in Rancho Cucamonga. Bolour Associates provided the loan. The 106,000-square-foot property, which was 99 percent leased at the time of financing, is anchored by a Smart & Final grocery store. Preston Davey of Marcus & Millichap arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower.