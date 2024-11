WEST ALLIS, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.1 million sale of a 1,544-square-foot restaurant property net leased to Arby’s in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis. Constructed in 2004, the building is located at 10743 W. National Ave. Damien Yoder and Madison Harman of Marcus & Millichap’s The Yoder-Harman Group represented the buyer, 12947 Woodbridge Street LLC, a private investor. Todd Lindblom, broker of record in Wisconsin, assisted in closing the transaction.