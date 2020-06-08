Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.1M Sale of Retail Property in Aberdeen, New Jersey

The retail property is located at 1147 State Route 34.

ABERDEEN, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.1 million sale of a 3,378-square-foot retail property net-leased to Amboy Bank in Aberdeen, a southern suburb of New York City. Located at 1147 State Route 34, the property sits as an outparcel to a retail center anchored by grocer Stop & Shop. Jason Petrick of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer was an out-of-state1031 exchange buyer that acquired the asset in an all-cash deal.