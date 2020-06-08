REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.1M Sale of Retail Property in Aberdeen, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

1147-state-amboy-nj

The retail property is located at 1147 State Route 34.

ABERDEEN, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.1 million sale of a 3,378-square-foot retail property net-leased to Amboy Bank in Aberdeen, a southern suburb of New York City. Located at 1147 State Route 34, the property sits as an outparcel to a retail center anchored by grocer Stop & Shop. Jason Petrick of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer was an out-of-state1031 exchange buyer that acquired the asset in an all-cash deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: The State of the NNN Market as the Industry Emerges from COVID-19
Webinar: Safeguarding Seniors Housing Residents and Caregivers During COVID-19
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Conferences
Jun
10
Webinar: Healthcare and Medical Office Buildings — Investment & Development Market Update


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  