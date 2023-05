VERMILLION, S.D. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.1 million sale of a 2,365-square-foot retail property occupied by Starbucks in Vermillion, home of the University of South Dakota. The net-leased building has a new 10-year lease with Starbucks that features 7.5 percent rental increases every five years. Mark Ruble and Chris Lind of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. Buyer information was not provided.