Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.2M Sale of Days Inn & Suites in Gunnison, Colorado

Days Inn & Suites in Gunnison, Colo., features 44 guest rooms.

GUNNISON, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has directed the sale of Days Inn & Suites, a hotel located in Gunnison. An out-of-state private investor acquired the hotel from a private investor for $2.2 million.

Built in 1983, Days Inn & Suites offers 44 guest rooms. Located at 701 US-50, the hotel is approximately 0.25 miles from the Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport.

Allan Miller, Chris Gomes and Michael Fasano of Marcus & Millichap handled the transaction.