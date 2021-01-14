REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.2M Sale of Days Inn & Suites in Gunnison, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Hospitality, Western

Days-Inn-Suites-Gunnison-CO

Days Inn & Suites in Gunnison, Colo., features 44 guest rooms.

GUNNISON, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has directed the sale of Days Inn & Suites, a hotel located in Gunnison. An out-of-state private investor acquired the hotel from a private investor for $2.2 million.

Built in 1983, Days Inn & Suites offers 44 guest rooms. Located at 701 US-50, the hotel is approximately 0.25 miles from the Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport.

Allan Miller, Chris Gomes and Michael Fasano of Marcus & Millichap handled the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  