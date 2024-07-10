Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.2M Sale of Multifamily Property in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Glenstone Apartments in Indianapolis for $2.2 million. The 44-unit multifamily property is located at 2215 E. 56th St. and features studio units that average 250 square feet. Built in 1965, the asset is located in the Canterbury-Chatard neighborhood. Jack Friskney, Austin Meeker and Aaron Kuroiwa of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both Indianapolis locals. The seller is existing after nearly a decade of ownership and is moving closer to retirement. The buyer plans to renovate the units over the next 12 to 24 months.