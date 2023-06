ROYAL OAK, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.2 million sale of single-tenant property occupied by Starbucks in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak. Darin Gross, Ashish Vakhariya and Seth Haron of Marcus & Millichap represented the all-cash buyer and seller. The sales price equated to $1,208.79 per square foot. Starbucks exercised an early renewal option for the property.