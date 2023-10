SOMERS, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.3 million sale of a 2,361-square-foot retail property occupied by Chipotle in Somers, a southern suburb of Milwaukee. Constructed this year, the net-leased building is located at 3671 Market Lane and features a 400-square-foot patio as well as a drive-thru. Nicholas Kanich of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a development group based in Wisconsin. The asset sold to a Minnesota-based buyer completing a 1031 exchange.