Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.3M Sale of Retail Property in Liberal, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Retail

LIBERAL, KAN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.3 million sale of a 4,743-square-foot retail property in Liberal, a city in Southwest Kansas. Starbucks and T-Mobile occupy the building, which was constructed in 2022 and is located at 1411 N. Kansas Ave. Alex Van Krevel, Mark Ruble and Chris Lind of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a private 1031 exchange investor. James Litzler of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged an acquisition loan, which featured a fixed interest rate of 5.84 percent and a 68 percent loan-to-value ratio.





