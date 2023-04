GREEN BAY, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Hoffman and Hibernia Apartments in Green Bay for $2.4 million. The 34-unit apartment building was completely renovated in 2014. David Tarnoff, Patrick Suffield and Yianni Mouflouzelis of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local private investor. The team also secured and represented the buyer, a Wisconsin-based private investor.