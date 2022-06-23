Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.4M Sale of Chick-fil-A Ground Lease in Metro Savannah

POOLER, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.4 million sale of a Chick-fil-A ground lease located at 2100 Pooler Parkway in Pooler, about 12 miles west of Savannah’s downtown historic district. The 5,181-square-foot restaurant is currently underway on a 1.5-acre site, and Chick-fil-A has 15 years remaining on its lease. An out-of-state, privately held investor purchased the ground lease in an all-cash transaction at a 3.45 percent cap rate. The seller was not disclosed. Don McMinn and Brian Munn of Marcus & Millichap brokered the transaction. “This property was sold pre-construction eight months out from delivery,” says McMinn. “[The transaction] demonstrates the strong demand and aggressive pricing for quality net-lease assets.”