Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.4M Sale of Kum & Go-Occupied Property in Sarcoxie, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

SARCOXIE, MO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.4 million sale of a 5,118-square-foot property net leased to Kum & Go in Sarcoxie, a city in Southwest Missouri. The gas station and convenience store has operated at the property for 16 years. The triple-net lease features annual rental increases and a corporate guarantee. Austin Weisenbeck, Sean Sharko and Timothy Nichols of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. The trio also secured and represented the buyer, an out-of-state private investor.

