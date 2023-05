MINNEAPOLIS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.4 million sale of 1709 and 1715 Lagoon Ave., a pair of contiguous parcels with 17 multifamily units in Minneapolis. Constructed in 1916, the two- and three-story buildings are situated in the city’s Uptown neighborhood. Abe Roberts and Michael Jacobs of Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale. Buyer and seller information was not released.