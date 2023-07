ANTIOCH, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.4 million sale of a 19,810-square-foot retail center in Antioch, a city in northern Illinois near the Wisconsin border. Advance Auto Parts is the anchor tenant at the property. Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a partnership that had owned the center for over 20 years. The duo also secured and represented the buyer, a local private investor.