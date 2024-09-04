Wednesday, September 4, 2024
AcquisitionsMidwestRetailWisconsin

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.4M Sale of Retail Property Leased to Sherwin-Williams in Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

JANESVILLE, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.4 million sale of a newly constructed retail property occupied by Sherwin-Williams in Janesville, a city in southern Wisconsin. Constructed this year, the building is located at 3301 Deerfield Drive and serves as an outparcel to Pine Tree Plaza, a 184,834-square-foot shopping center. Dominic Sulo of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, neither of which were disclosed. Todd Lindblom, broker of record in Wisconsin, assisted in closing the transaction.

