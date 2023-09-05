Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.4M Sale of Urgent Care Property in Shelbyville, Indiana

SHELBYVILLE, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.4 million sale of a 3,700-square-foot property occupied by Fast Pace Urgent Care in Shelbyville, a southeast suburb of Indianapolis. Built in 2022, the net-leased property is located at 1778 E. State Road. Fast Pace’s lease is for 15 years and features three five-year renewal options along with 10 percent rental escalations every five years. Jordan Klink of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a limited liability company. The seller was undisclosed.