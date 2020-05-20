Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.4M Sale of Wells Fargo-Occupied Retail Property in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

The 10,851-square-foot retail building in Peachtree Corners, Ga., was built in 1968 and is triple-net-leased to Wells Fargo.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.4 million sale of a retail property leased to Wells Fargo in Peachtree Corners. The 10,851-square-foot building was built in 1968 and is triple-net-leased to the bank. The asset is situated at 6155 Buford Highway, 17 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Don McMinn of Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Group represented both the seller, Linkpoint Properties, and the buyer, Matthews Family Investments LLC, in the 1031 transaction. Linkpoint originally purchased the asset in November 2017 for a little over $2 million.