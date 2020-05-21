Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.5M Sale of AAMCO-Occupied Retail Property in Arizona
MARICOPA, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of a built-to-suit AAMCO Transmission Shop & Total Car Care building located at 20215 N. John Wayne Parkway in Maricopa. A limited liability company acquired the asset from another limited liability company for $2.5 million.
The 4,380-square-foot building opened for service earlier this month. The asset includes a 15-year, absolute triple-net lease with a multi-unit franchisee.
Mark Ruble, Chris Lind and Jamie Medress of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, while Adam Levin and Robert Johnston of Marcus & Millichap’s Palo Alto office procured the buyer in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.