Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.5M Sale of AAMCO-Occupied Retail Property in Arizona

Located at 20215 N. John Wayne Parkway in Maricopa, Ariz., the 4,380-square-foot property, which was constructed this year, was a built-to-suit for AAMCO Transmission Shop & Total Car Care.

MARICOPA, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of a built-to-suit AAMCO Transmission Shop & Total Car Care building located at 20215 N. John Wayne Parkway in Maricopa. A limited liability company acquired the asset from another limited liability company for $2.5 million.

The 4,380-square-foot building opened for service earlier this month. The asset includes a 15-year, absolute triple-net lease with a multi-unit franchisee.

Mark Ruble, Chris Lind and Jamie Medress of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, while Adam Levin and Robert Johnston of Marcus & Millichap’s Palo Alto office procured the buyer in the deal.