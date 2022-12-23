Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.5M Sale of Buffalo Wild Wings-Occupied Property in Castle Rock, Colorado

Buffalo Wild Wings occupies the restaurant property at 4995 Factory Shops Blvd. in Castle Rock, Colo.

CASTLE ROCK, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a restaurant building located at 4995 Factory Shops Blvd. in Castle Rock. Niki Castle Rock LLC sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer in a 1031 exchange for $2.5 million, or $399.46 per square foot.

Buffalo Wild Wings occupies the property and offers a bar, indoor/outdoor space and VIP spaces.

Drew Isaac and Ian Hicks of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal.