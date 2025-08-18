Monday, August 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Forefront Dermatology occupies the building at 1234 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Libertyville, Ill.
AcquisitionsHealthcareIllinoisMidwest

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.5M Sale of Medical Office Property in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

LIBERTYVILLE, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.5 million sale of a medical office property net leased to Forefront Dermatology in the Chicago suburb of Libertyville. Originally built in 1996 as a Burger King, the 6,300-square-foot building underwent a full renovation in 2018 and an expansion in 2022 to accommodate the seller’s wife’s dermatology practice, which was later acquired by Forefront Dermatology. The asset is located at 1234 N. Milwaukee Ave. Daniel Chumbley, Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a local private investor that is actively expanding its healthcare real estate portfolio across Chicagoland.

You may also like

Quantum Brokers $4.5M Sale of Flex Industrial Building...

Friedman Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 18,800 SF...

Limited Liability Company Buys Northwest Houston Multifamily Property...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 116,000 SF Shopping Center...

EDGE Capital Markets Brokers Sale of 12,500 SF...

CORE Sells Palmetto Plaza Retail Center in Miami...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 304-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Brokers $5M Sale...

Sansone Group, Priseda Acquire 214,000 SF Data Center...