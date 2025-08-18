Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.5M Sale of Medical Office Property in Metro Chicago

LIBERTYVILLE, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.5 million sale of a medical office property net leased to Forefront Dermatology in the Chicago suburb of Libertyville. Originally built in 1996 as a Burger King, the 6,300-square-foot building underwent a full renovation in 2018 and an expansion in 2022 to accommodate the seller’s wife’s dermatology practice, which was later acquired by Forefront Dermatology. The asset is located at 1234 N. Milwaukee Ave. Daniel Chumbley, Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a local private investor that is actively expanding its healthcare real estate portfolio across Chicagoland.