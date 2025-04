SHEBOYGAN, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $2.5 million sale of the 45-room Oasis Hotel in Sheboygan Falls. The seller, a first-time hotel owner, acquired the property in 2022 and removed the flag, completed a full renovation and operated it as an independent hotel before deciding to exit. Built in 1988, the asset is located on 2.8 acres at 600 N. Main St. Reed Gizinski, Jon Ruzicka and Joseph Ferguson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the undisclosed buyer.